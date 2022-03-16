These Are The Best Nachos In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited as having the best nachos in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best nachos in every state, which included South Street Brewery as the top choice for Virginia.

"South Street Brewery made a few changes to the traditional nacho recipe and the result is the delicious 'Wonchos' which are made with crunchy wontons and piled high with smoked gouda cheese sauce, cilantro sour cream, and your choice of meat or vegetarian chili," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best nachos in every state: