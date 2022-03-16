These Are The Best Nachos In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited as having the best nachos in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best nachos in every state, which included Sweet Cheeks Q as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"A five-minute walk from Fenway Park, Sweet Cheeks Q is a Boston staple that's beloved for its barbeque trays and its creative twist on nachos," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Made with salt-and-pepper potatoes instead of tortilla chips, the nachos at Sweet Cheeks Q are piled with BBQ beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream, jalapenos, scallions, and your choice of the restaurant's excellent meats: pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, or pork belly."

