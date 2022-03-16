These Are The Best Nachos In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
March 16, 2022
A Boston restaurant is being credited as having the best nachos in Massachusetts.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best nachos in every state, which included Sweet Cheeks Q as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"A five-minute walk from Fenway Park, Sweet Cheeks Q is a Boston staple that's beloved for its barbeque trays and its creative twist on nachos," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "Made with salt-and-pepper potatoes instead of tortilla chips, the nachos at Sweet Cheeks Q are piled with BBQ beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream, jalapenos, scallions, and your choice of the restaurant's excellent meats: pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, or pork belly."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best nachos in every state:
- Alabama- El Barrio (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Sitzmark Bar & Grill (Girdwood)
- Arizona- Cup Cafe (Tucson)
- Arkansas- The Fold: Botanas & Bar (Little Rock)
- California- Bar Ama (Los Angeles)
- Colorado- El Camino Community Tavern (Denver)
- Connecticut- Archie Moore's Bar & Restaurant (Multiple locations)
- Delaware- Deer Park Tavern (Newark)
- Florida- Sweet Liberty (Miami Beach)
- Georgia- Hankook Taqueria (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Cuatro Restaurant (Kihei)
- Idaho- Power House (Hailey)
- Illinois- Little Goat Diner (Chicago)
- Indiana- La Margarita (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- University Library Cafe (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Johnny's Tavern (Multiple locations)
- Kentucky- The Pine Room (Prospect)
- Louisiana- The Rum House (New Orleans)
- Maine- Luchador Tacos (South Paris)
- Maryland- Nacho Mama's (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Sweet Cheeks Q (Boston)
- Michigan- Ascension Brewing Company (Novi)
- Minnesota- El Taco Riendo (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- The Ole Biloxi Fillin' Station (Biloxi)
- Missouri- Gettin' Basted (Branson)
- Montana- The Desoto Grill (Kalispell)
- Nebraska- La Casita (Omaha)
- Nevada- Nacho Daddy (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Surf Restaurant (Nashua and Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- Tacoria (Multople locations)
- New Mexico- La Choza (Santa Fe)
- New York- Taqueria Diana (New York City)
- North Carolina- Raleigh Times Bar (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- Blarney Stone Pub (Bismarck and West Fargo)
- Ohio- Olde Town Tavern (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- Yucatan Taco Stand (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Breakside Brewery (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- El Vez (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Brick Alley Pub (Newport)
- South Carolina- Nacho Hippo (Myrtle Beach)
- South Dakota- McNally's Irish Pub (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Central BBQ (Memphis)
- Texas- Cora's 471 Grill (Castroville)
- Utah- Lake Effect (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Mojo Cafe (Ludlow)
- Virginia- South Street
- Washington- Pacific Southern (Tacoma)
- West Virginia- El Mariachi (Beaver)
- Wisconsin- San Pedro Cafe (Hudson)
- Wyoming- Trapper Grill (Moran)