This Is Colorado's Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot

Spring is around the corner, but that doesn't mean parts of the country are still dealing with frigid temperatures. Thankfully, some restaurants have options for customers who want some fresh air while enjoying some good food. Heated outdoor seating has always been a popular offering at some eateries.

"You can find heated patios, cozy igloos, or even your own private greenhouse whether you're in New York or South Dakota," according to Eat This, Not That! The website also found every state's best restaurant offering warm places to dine, including Colorado. That honor goes to...

Joy Hill!

"The heated patio of this bar and pizza cub overlooks the beautiful Colorado mountains," writers say. "When it comes to food, chow down on naturally leavened pizzas and salads in what Yelp reviewers call a 'relaxing and cozy environment.'"