This Is Colorado's Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot
By Zuri Anderson
March 16, 2022
Spring is around the corner, but that doesn't mean parts of the country are still dealing with frigid temperatures. Thankfully, some restaurants have options for customers who want some fresh air while enjoying some good food. Heated outdoor seating has always been a popular offering at some eateries.
"You can find heated patios, cozy igloos, or even your own private greenhouse whether you're in New York or South Dakota," according to Eat This, Not That! The website also found every state's best restaurant offering warm places to dine, including Colorado. That honor goes to...
"The heated patio of this bar and pizza cub overlooks the beautiful Colorado mountains," writers say. "When it comes to food, chow down on naturally leavened pizzas and salads in what Yelp reviewers call a 'relaxing and cozy environment.'"
Speaking of Yelp reviews, customers can't stop talking about the breathtaking views they get from the cozy patio. Todd D. had this to say about his time at Joy Hill:
"Great service. Awesome food, especially the pizzas. Fantastic patio for mountain sunset views sunsets and the inside was really cool too. It's a new favorite in our neighborhood for sure."
You can find this restaurant at 1229 South Broadway in Denver. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
