This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In Colorado

One of the best experiences you can have in life is an amazing meal from a restaurant. Sometimes you may have to pay a little extra or even travel just to get a taste of that food everyone's talking about. Whether it's a hole-in-the-wall local gem or a pristine fine-dining establishment, there's no shortage of exceptional eating moments in the United States.

That's what Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in every state. If you're looking for a life-changing meal in Colorado, writers say you should drop by...

The Fort!

Here's what the website had to say about the restaurant and its offerings:

"The Fort is an award-winning restaurant in Morrison, Colorado. The fine-dining menu specializes in unique game meat like elk, buffalo, and quail, which guests can try all together on The Fort Game Plate. Other menu favorites include roasted bison marrow bones and rocky mountain oysters."

Other items on The Fort's menu include "beyond meat" chile, trout, burgers, ribs, and more hearty dishes. Their desserts are pretty decadent, too, such as Holly's Adobe Sundae and chocolate chile bourbon cake.

You can find this all-American restaurant at 19192 CO-8 in Morrison. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

