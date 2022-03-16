This Is The Best Irish Pub In Louisiana

When you think of states with great Irish pubs, your first thought probably isn't Louisiana. However, just because the Pelican State is in the heart of the South doesn't mean it can't churn out some amazing pubs.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Irish pubs in each state, including one New Orleans locale that took the top spot for Louisiana. According to the site:

"There's not much better than cozying up in a proper Irish pub with a pint of Guinness or Irish coffee on a chilly day. The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend – or meet new friends – on a Saturday night."

So which Irish pub was named the best in Louisiana?

Erin Rose

Located in New Orleans, Erin Rose brings the spirit of Ireland to the Crescent City. From its relaxed atmosphere to the selection of Irish whiskey, a trip to the pub will show why it promises to "make sure your visit is fun and memorable."

Erin Rose is located at 811 Conti Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"This great little neighborhood bar just steps off Bourbon Street is a local favorite, primarily for their iconic frozen Irish coffee, which is the perfect drink on a hot NOLA afternoon. And, because it's New Orleans, you get po boys instead of shepherd's pie, and they're excellent."

Check out the full list here.