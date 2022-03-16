VIDEO: Green Fireball Reportedly Seen Over Several Midwest States

By Hannah DeRuyter

March 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A green fireball was caught on camera floating over the midwest on Saturday (March 12)

According to the American Meteor Society, a fireball was reported to be seen in several states and Canada over the weekend.

"We received 37 reports about a fireball seen over IA, IL, Manitoba, MN, Ontario and WI on Saturday, March 12th 2022 around 10:55 U.T."

Of those 37 reports, 20 were made from Minnesota, nine were from Wisconsin, five were in Canada, two were from Iowa and One was made from Illinois.

There were multiple videos capturing the fireball floating through the sky. Below is what the view looked like from Minnesota.

Click here to see more videos of the green fireball.

