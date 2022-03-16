Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender
By Jason Hall
March 16, 2022
Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span.
Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills.
"I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday (March 16), tagging the Bills' verified account. "Bills Mafia, what's good?"
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported a team source confirmed Miller planned to sign with Buffalo on Wednesday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the two sides agreed to a "6-year deal for $120 million," a source confirmed.
Earlier this month, Miller shared several posts teasing a potential return to the Denver Broncos leading into his free agency.
Miller, who spent his entire career with the Broncos before being traded to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season, shared two posts on his Instagram story that appeared to acknowledge the possibility of re-signing with Denver.
The Bills are signing Von Miller to a six year, $120M deal 🚨 @VonMiller— Overtime (@overtime) March 16, 2022
(per @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/iNtP0FII5Z
Von Miller is signing with the Bills, a team source confirmed.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022
HOLY SHITTTTT— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 16, 2022
🗣🗣Let’s Gooooooo @VonMiller
The two-time Super Bowl champion shared a photo of himself in his Broncos uniform asking if he should wear "58 or 40," having worn 58 during his entire tenure with the Broncos and 40 last season with the Rams, as well as during his collegiate career at Texas A&M.
Miller then re-shared the photo in an additional story post asking "I wonder if they will give me my old locker back?"
Von Miller's Instagram is interesting this AM... pic.twitter.com/6MexCvlm1Z— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 7, 2022
Miller also tweeted "I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280," which was re-shared as a screengrab on his Instagram story following the two Broncos references, as well as several other posts.
I kinda want that old thing back.. 5280— Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 7, 2022
The Rams acquired Miller in exchange for a second-round and third-round 2022 NFL Draft pick on November 1 with just one season remaining on his contract.
Miller finished his Broncos career with a franchise record 110.5 sacks, 142 tackles for loss, 225 quarterback hits and 25 forced fumbles, as well as 481 tackles, nine fumble recoveries, 21 pass deflections, two interceptions and two touchdowns.
The former Texas A&M standout is a three-time first-team All-Pro (2012, 2015, 2016), four-time second-team All-Pro (2011, 2014, 2017, 2018), an eight-time Pro Bowler (2011, 2012, 2014-19), a unanimous NFL 2010s All-Decade Team selection and the 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.