Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span.

Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

"I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday (March 16), tagging the Bills' verified account. "Bills Mafia, what's good?"

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported a team source confirmed Miller planned to sign with Buffalo on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the two sides agreed to a "6-year deal for $120 million," a source confirmed.

Earlier this month, Miller shared several posts teasing a potential return to the Denver Broncos leading into his free agency.

Miller, who spent his entire career with the Broncos before being traded to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season, shared two posts on his Instagram story that appeared to acknowledge the possibility of re-signing with Denver.