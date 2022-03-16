Weezer Kicks Off 'SZNZ' EPs With 'Spring' Song 'A Little Bit Of Love'

Spring is almost here and so is another Weezer EP. The band recently announced that they have four new EPs on the way this year, and the first one, Spring, will be here on Spring Equinox (March 20th). The first taste of that EP, their new song "A Little Bit of Love" has officially arrived.

"A Little Bit of Love" perfectly reflects the Spring season as the band's Rivers Cuomo sings, "Now the winter frost is gone/ Now is our chance to live the life we want." He picks back up in the chorus singing, "A little bit, a little bit of love/ Goes a pretty long way/ Everybody, everybody's lost/ And that's ok Some show it/ Some hide it But there's a battle/ We're all fighting/ So if you're looking for the words to say, A little bit of love goes a pretty long way."