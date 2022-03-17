13-Year-Old Was Driving Truck Involved In Fatal Crash With Golf Team

The National Transportation Safety Board has revealed new information about a fiery car crash that killed nine people, including members of the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf teams, and left two others in critical condition.

The crash occurred on Tuesday (March 15) night, when a Dodge pick-up truck veered onto the wrong side of the road and slammed in the passenger van carrying members of the men's and women's golf teams, causing both vehicles to catch on fire. The golf team was returning from a tournament in Midland, Texas.

The NTSB said that a 13-year-old boy was driving the pick-up truck at the time of the crash. They did not say why the boy was behind the wheel.

He was killed, along with a 38-year-old passenger, identified as Heinrich Siemens. The identity of the boy was not released. Six members of the school's golf team and their head coach were killed in the crash. They were identified as:

Coach Tyler James

Mauricio Sanchez

Travis Garcia

Jackson Zinn

Karissa Raines

Laci Stone

Tiago Sousa

The injured victims were identified as Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill. They remain hospitalized in critical condition.