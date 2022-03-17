Florida's Most Delicious Chicken Parm Can Be Found In Miami

When you enter an Italian restaurant, chances are you'll find chicken parmesan on the menu. This classic comfort dish is simple yet guaranteed to leave you satisfied. It's also great for many occasions, from dates and celebrations to takeout nights at home.

It's so popular, you may find it on the menus of non-Italian restaurants and eateries. Since so many places are serving up this tasty Italian dish, Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken parmesan dish in every state.

Florida's best chicken parm can be found at...

Crust!

"Crust, the Florida restaurant that was named one of the Top 100 Restaurants of 2019 by OpenTable, makes a chicken parm and linguine entree that people can't stop talking about," writers say. "Their limoncello cake, a delicious dessert made with Sicilian lemon-infused cake, Italian mascarpone, and white chocolate shavings, is a great accompaniment to it."