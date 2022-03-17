Here's How Much Money You Need To Make To Be 'Happy' In Oregon

They say money can buy happiness, but how true is that proverb? A recent study from Purdue found that income can correlate with emotional well-begin and life satisfaction.

"Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being," according to researchers. The ideal income in North America is $105,000, the study also found. But can that change depending on where you live? It's no secret that the cost of living can varies drastically between metro cities, rural areas, and small suburban towns.

GOBankingRates evaluated this question by estimating how much money you may need to be considered satisfied in every U.S. state. They looked at each state's cost of living index to determine their rankings, using the $105,000 figure as the "benchmark."

According to the website, the minimum salary to be happy in Oregon is...

$138,495.

"The cost of living is more than a full third higher than the national average," writers say. "So while the unemployment rate is down to 5.2% being out of work there is likely a much more difficult proposition than in other parts of the country."

