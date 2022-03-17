Here’s The Real Reason Will Smith Gave ‘King Richard’ Cast Bonuses

Last year, Will Smith revealed that he was honored to give bonuses to his King Richard co-stars. While the noble gesture was praised throughout Hollywood, one of his co-stars has revealed the real reason why he blessed the cast with additional pay.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday, March 17, Aunjanue Ellis provided more insight into why Smith wanted to make the bonuses a reality. Ellis explained that it was her letter to Smith regarding the rate she was offered to play the role of Venus and Serena Williams’ mother in the film. At the time, Ellis felt like she did the job she was asked to do but felt that she could’ve gotten more, and she told Smith that in her letter. Not only did Smith directly address her concerns, but he also made it a priority to do something about it.

"As a result of his doing, his responding to the letter I wrote to him, not only did he address that with increasing my pay but the other actors in the movie also got their pay increased, which is the proof of.. when Black women do well, everybody does well."