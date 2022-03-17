Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Favorite Green Looks For St. Patrick's Day

Jennifer Lopez took to social media Thursday (March 17) to share some of her favorite green looks over the years, in celebration of Saint Patrick's Day.

"#HappyStPatricksDay#ShadesOfGreen#LuckyColor," she captioned the photos on her Instagram stories as the remix to her song "Marry Me" played in the background. The looks include dresses that range in all different shades of green as she's on the red carpet, walking the runway, modeling, or performing. It seems that green really is Jlo's favorite color and that fans have picked up on it, as some have compiled their favorite green looks of hers on their own.

See her tweet with her favorite green looks below, along with some fan favorites.