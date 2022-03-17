Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Favorite Green Looks For St. Patrick's Day
By Yashira C.
March 18, 2022
Jennifer Lopez took to social media Thursday (March 17) to share some of her favorite green looks over the years, in celebration of Saint Patrick's Day.
"#HappyStPatricksDay#ShadesOfGreen#LuckyColor," she captioned the photos on her Instagram stories as the remix to her song "Marry Me" played in the background. The looks include dresses that range in all different shades of green as she's on the red carpet, walking the runway, modeling, or performing. It seems that green really is Jlo's favorite color and that fans have picked up on it, as some have compiled their favorite green looks of hers on their own.
See her tweet with her favorite green looks below, along with some fan favorites.
Happy #StPatricksDay #Jlovers!!! #ShadesOfGreen #LuckyColor 🍀💚❇️ pic.twitter.com/CNcjSZapn4— jlo 💍 (@JLo) March 17, 2022
Happy #StPatricksDay Jen 💚 I know your favorite color is green. I love you. pic.twitter.com/ptPa3x6suC— j ♡ 💍 (@WannaBLikeJLo) March 17, 2022
The award-winning actress released the music video for "Marry Me" with Maluma a week ago, with Ben Affleck making a cameo. The song is part of the soundtrack of the film with the same name, a romantic comedy currently streaming on Peacock. Jlo will be performing at this year's IHeartRadio Music Awards and receiving the Icon Award. Hosted by LL Cool J, performers will also include Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Måneskin, and more. The show will air on Tuesday, March 22nd on FOX from 8pm-10pm ET. It will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the iHeartRadio app.