Latest On Mitch Trubisky's Contract With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced the signing of free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky on Thursday (March 17), three days after the former No. 2 overall pick was reported to have reached an agreement with the franchise.

"The Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract," beat writer Teresa Varley wrote on Steelers.com.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Steelers reached an agreement on a two-year deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on Monday (March 14), sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed.

Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, is expected to start for Pittsburgh in the absence of retired longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger.