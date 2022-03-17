Lil Nas X Shares Teaser For New Song 'Lean On My Body': Watch

Lil Nas X took to TikTok Thursday (March 17) to share a preview of his new song "Lean On My Body."

In the video, the rapper is seen shirtless, wearing only a hat and grey sweatpants, as he lip-syncs the lyrics to his new song and seemingly plays the keyboard. Part of the clip sees Lil Nas X telling a story about his nephew getting into a fight at school because someone made fun of his uncle, and his response is one you have to see for yourself. Just yesterday, the rapper made his return to social media after a three-month hiatus. While on his Twitter comeback spree, he teased new songs featuring YoungBoy and Saucy Santana. "which one y’all want first?" he captioned the screenshots of the music demos. The titles of the unreleased tracks are "late to the party" and "down souf h*es," the latter of which Lil Nas X describes as "a strip club anthem.

Lil Nas X reposted an interesting TikTok to his account shortly after posting the teaser. In the video, a fan compared the style of his delivery in the new track to big rap names like DaBaby, Kanye West, J Cole, Biggie Smalls, Nicki Minaj, and Drake.

Watch the full teaser for "Lean On My Body" and the TikTok he reposted below.