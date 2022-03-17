You Could Be The Winner Of These Unclaimed Lottery Prizes In Seattle
By Zuri Anderson
March 17, 2022
If you purchased a lottery ticket in the Seattle metro area, it's time to check your tickets. You may be a winner!
Washington Lottery has a page dedicated to listing unclaimed lottery prizes, and several winning tickets were purchased in Seattle, Tacoma, and nearby cities. On top of that, the deadline to claim these winnings is approaching fast.
Here are where winning numbers, where the ticket was purchased, how much the prizes are, the drawing date, and the deadline to claim them:
Match 4: 03 04 07 15
- Prize: $10,000
- Location: Seattle
- Drawing Date: September 24, 2021
- Last day to claim: March 23, 2022
Match 4: 08 10 17 20
- Prize:$10,000
- Location: Tacoma
- Drawing Date: October 30, 2021
- Last day to claim: April 28, 2022
Match 4: 06 07 10 16
- Prize: $10,000
- Location: Tacoma
- Drawing Date: February 1, 2022
- Last day to claim: July 31, 2022
Match 4: 01 04 06 18
- Prize:$10,000
- Location: Sammamish
- Drawing Date: March 5, 2022
- Last day to claim: August 30, 2022
Officials noted that these winnings may have been claimed but haven't been paid out to the winner.
Click here to check out Washington Lottery's full page of unclaimed prizes.