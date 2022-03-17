You Could Be The Winner Of These Unclaimed Lottery Prizes In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

March 17, 2022

Powerball
Photo: Getty Images

If you purchased a lottery ticket in the Seattle metro area, it's time to check your tickets. You may be a winner!

Washington Lottery has a page dedicated to listing unclaimed lottery prizes, and several winning tickets were purchased in Seattle, Tacoma, and nearby cities. On top of that, the deadline to claim these winnings is approaching fast.

Here are where winning numbers, where the ticket was purchased, how much the prizes are, the drawing date, and the deadline to claim them:

Match 4: 03 04 07 15

  • Prize: $10,000
  • Location: Seattle
  • Drawing Date: September 24, 2021
  • Last day to claim: March 23, 2022

Match 4: 08 10 17 20

  • Prize:$10,000
  • Location: Tacoma
  • Drawing Date: October 30, 2021
  • Last day to claim: April 28, 2022

Match 4: 06 07 10 16

  • Prize: $10,000
  • Location: Tacoma
  • Drawing Date: February 1, 2022
  • Last day to claim: July 31, 2022

Match 4: 01 04 06 18

  • Prize:$10,000
  • Location: Sammamish
  • Drawing Date: March 5, 2022
  • Last day to claim: August 30, 2022

Officials noted that these winnings may have been claimed but haven't been paid out to the winner.

Click here to check out Washington Lottery's full page of unclaimed prizes.

