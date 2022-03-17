You Could Be The Winner Of These Unclaimed Lottery Prizes In Seattle

If you purchased a lottery ticket in the Seattle metro area, it's time to check your tickets. You may be a winner!

Washington Lottery has a page dedicated to listing unclaimed lottery prizes, and several winning tickets were purchased in Seattle, Tacoma, and nearby cities. On top of that, the deadline to claim these winnings is approaching fast.

Here are where winning numbers, where the ticket was purchased, how much the prizes are, the drawing date, and the deadline to claim them:

Match 4: 03 04 07 15

Prize: $10,000

Location: Seattle

Drawing Date: September 24, 2021

Last day to claim: March 23, 2022

Match 4: 08 10 17 20

Prize:$10,000

Location: Tacoma

Drawing Date: October 30, 2021

Last day to claim: April 28, 2022

Match 4: 06 07 10 16

Prize: $10,000

Location: Tacoma

Drawing Date: February 1, 2022

Last day to claim: July 31, 2022

Match 4: 01 04 06 18

Prize:$10,000

Location: Sammamish

Drawing Date: March 5, 2022

Last day to claim: August 30, 2022

Officials noted that these winnings may have been claimed but haven't been paid out to the winner.

Officials noted that these winnings may have been claimed but haven't been paid out to the winner.