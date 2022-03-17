Olivia Rodrigo Shares Trailer For New Documentary: Watch

The trailer for Olivia Rodrigo's highly anticipated documentary Driving Home 2 U: A Sour Film was released today (March 17.) The singer also shared the official poster for the film on Instagram, as well as promotional photos.

Since announcing the documentary last month with a teaser, the singer has been posting short snippets of the trailer leading up to the film's official release on Friday, March 25th on Disney+. In the trailer, we see the “Drivers License” singer driving from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, as she recounts the making of her debut album, Sour. The film will include the pop star’s personal stories, behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage both in and out of the studio, as well as intimate interviews. You can also expect new arrangements of tracks including “Good 4 U," “Deja Vu,” and "Jealousy, Jealousy" (which we hear in the trailer), as well as 11 live performances that will include guest artists such as Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger, and Towa Bird.

Olivia already has new music in the works. In a recent interview with Billboard, she said, “I have a title for my next album and a few songs. It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now.”

Watch the trailer and see the film poster below.