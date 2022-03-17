Pizza Chain Opens First To-Go Only Restaurant In Phoenix

Peter Piper Pizza is opening a to-go only restaurant in Phoenix, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

The eatery will open up on Friday, March 18th at 11 a.m. It is located near 24th Street and Thomas. The restaurant will be donating 50% of their opening day sales to Phoenix Children's Hospital to celebrate their grand opening. The earnings will go toward buying books for the Emily Center Health Library.

A news release stated:

"The new to-go only restaurant will showcase Peter Piper Pizza’s full menu including pizzas crafted from dough made fresh daily, salads, appetizers, desserts and bottled beverages."

Peter Piper Pizza is hoping to one day open two more to-go only locations in the Phoenix area.

The eatery is now hiring for all positions. The eatery wrote on social media:

"Now hiring pizza lovers for all positions! 😊🍕"

Click here to apply.