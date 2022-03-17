$1 Million Arizona Power Ticket Remains Unclaimed

By Ginny Reese

March 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's time to check all of your lottery tickets because three major winnings are still unclaimed in Arizona, reported ABC 15. One of those major winnings includes a $1 million winning ticket.

That $1 million winning ticket was sold in Phoenix at the Circle K north of Butler Drive along 27th Avenue. The winning ticket was purchased on March 5th.

The winning numbers on that winning ticket were 8, 23, 37, 52, and 63 with a Powerball number of 13.

Another major win that has gone unclaimed is a $50,000 Powerball tickets that was sold in Littlefield. That ticket was sold at the Scenic General Store in Mohave County on March 12th.

The winning numbers for the $50,000 winning ticket were 19, 20, 37, 39, and 61 with a Powerball number of 8.

The third major winning ticket that has not yet been claimed is a $260,000 winning Fantasy 5 ticket. That ticket was sold at the Speedway on 1st Avenue in Tucson on March 11th.

The winning numbers on the Fantasy 5 ticket were 2, 6, 11, 15, and 17.

Click here to find information on how to claim Arizona lottery winnings.

