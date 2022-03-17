$1 Million Arizona Power Ticket Remains Unclaimed
By Ginny Reese
March 17, 2022
It's time to check all of your lottery tickets because three major winnings are still unclaimed in Arizona, reported ABC 15. One of those major winnings includes a $1 million winning ticket.
That $1 million winning ticket was sold in Phoenix at the Circle K north of Butler Drive along 27th Avenue. The winning ticket was purchased on March 5th.
The winning numbers on that winning ticket were 8, 23, 37, 52, and 63 with a Powerball number of 13.
Another major win that has gone unclaimed is a $50,000 Powerball tickets that was sold in Littlefield. That ticket was sold at the Scenic General Store in Mohave County on March 12th.
The winning numbers for the $50,000 winning ticket were 19, 20, 37, 39, and 61 with a Powerball number of 8.
The third major winning ticket that has not yet been claimed is a $260,000 winning Fantasy 5 ticket. That ticket was sold at the Speedway on 1st Avenue in Tucson on March 11th.
The winning numbers on the Fantasy 5 ticket were 2, 6, 11, 15, and 17.
Click here to find information on how to claim Arizona lottery winnings.