The Smile has been on a roll with releasing new music, and their latest single "Skrting on the Surface" is bound to please Radiohead fans — the nearly six-minute-long track sounds like Radiohead with a horn section. It makes sense that The Smile's music would sound like Radiohead considering it consists of members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood; however, in this case it makes even more sense because it originated as one of the band's outtakes many years ago.

The song's video stars Yorke as a lonely miner, shuffling along under the surface. The stunning visual was shot in 16mm black-and-white film by BAFTA-winning writer and director Mark Jenkin and was filmed within the Rosevale Tin Mine in Cornwall, UK. The physical film was then hand-developed in water from the mine.

"Skrting on the Surface" is The Smile's third single, following "The Smoke" and "You Will Never Work In Television Again." The band recently played three shows within the course of 24 hours in London and announced a European tour that kicks off in May; however, they have yet to officially announce their debut album.

It's only a matter of time before that news gets revealed. In the meantime, watch the "Skrting on the Surface" video above.