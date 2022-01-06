Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood first introduced the world to The Smile — their side project with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner — during a Glastonbury livestream back in May. A couple months later, it was confirmed that the performance wasn't a one-off and the trio was working on an album. Then, there was silence. For nearly six months. But that silence has been broken with the band's first official single, "You WIll Never Work in Television Again," which gives a glimpse into what Radiohead could've been if they kept making angsty, guitar-led music after Pablo Honey.

Fans gushed over the track in its YouTube comments.

"thom having his 80s post punk phase again and it's exactly what i wanted," one wrote.

"No words can convey just how good this is and how much I needed it! Bloody wonderful!" exclaimed another.

The Smile also gave "a little update" on their album, revealing it's "at the track-listing stage (6227020800 possible song orders)."

Listen to "You Will Never Work in Television Again" above.

In addition to new music, The Smile also announced they'll be playing three shows in the span of 24 hours at Magazine in London January 29 and 30. The concerts will be performed in the round to a live audience and also broadcast simultaneously during a livestream. Get more info about in-person tickets here and livestream tickets here.