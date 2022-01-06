Radiohead Side Project The Smile Go Post-Punk On Debut Single

By Katrina Nattress

January 7, 2022

Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood first introduced the world to The Smile — their side project with Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner — during a Glastonbury livestream back in May. A couple months later, it was confirmed that the performance wasn't a one-off and the trio was working on an album. Then, there was silence. For nearly six months. But that silence has been broken with the band's first official single, "You WIll Never Work in Television Again," which gives a glimpse into what Radiohead could've been if they kept making angsty, guitar-led music after Pablo Honey.

Fans gushed over the track in its YouTube comments.

"thom having his 80s post punk phase again and it's exactly what i wanted," one wrote.

"No words can convey just how good this is and how much I needed it! Bloody wonderful!" exclaimed another.

The Smile also gave "a little update" on their album, revealing it's "at the track-listing stage (6227020800 possible song orders)."

Listen to "You Will Never Work in Television Again" above.

In addition to new music, The Smile also announced they'll be playing three shows in the span of 24 hours at Magazine in London January 29 and 30. The concerts will be performed in the round to a live audience and also broadcast simultaneously during a livestream. Get more info about in-person tickets here and livestream tickets here.

Radiohead
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices