San Antonio River Is Going Green For St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

By Dani Medina

March 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The San Antonio River is going green!

The river will be dyed Thursday ahead of St. Patrick's Day festivities to be held through the weekend at the San Antonio River Walk. According to KENS 5, the river will be dyed green from 1-3 p.m. Thursday (March 17). The festival and parade are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The river has been dyed green every year since 1968. According to the City of San Antonio, a bagpiper will play on the barge as the river is dyed green. "It's a great time to sit outdoors on a patio and enjoy a pint, or two..." the city said on its website.

Here's a look at the St. Patrick's Day schedule on the San Antonio River Walk:

  • 1-3 p.m. Thursday: River being dyed green
  • 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday: St. Patrick's Day Artisan Show
  • 1-8 p.m. Friday: St. Patrick's Day Festival
  • 2 p.m. Friday: 3rd Annual Tater Tot Eating Contest
  • 4-5 p.m. Saturday: St. Patrick's Day River Parade

The Bud Light St. Patrick's Day Parade is free to watch and attend. A good viewing spot, according to KENS 5, will be from the Arnison River Theatre at La Villita and nearby River Walk restaurant patios.

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.