Steelers Release Veteran Starter
By Jason Hall
March 17, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, the team announced in a news release shared on their official website Thursday (March 17).
Schobert made 15 starts at inside linebacker during 16 appearances in 2021, recording 112 tackles, two tackles for loss, one QB hit, six passes defensed and one interception.
The former Wisconsin standout was acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars during training camp after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
Schobert was selected by the Browns at No. 99 overall during the fourth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, finishing the season as a co-league leading tackler.
The Steelers' announcement comes hours after the team reportedly agreed to to a two-year, $16 million deal with linebacker Myles Jack, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Former Jaguars’ LB Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022
Jack was released by the Jaguars on Tuesday (March 15), which ESPN reports will save the team $8.35 million, but also cost them $4.8 million in dead money.
The decision came after Jacksonville agreed to deals with six free agents, including linebacker Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles (192) during the 2021 season.
Jack recorded 108 tackles, which was the most of any Jaguars players in 2021, and has had at least 107 during each of the past four seasons.
The former UCLA standout was selected by Jacksonville at No. 36 overall in the second-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent his entire six-year NFL career with the franchise prior to being released on Tuesday.
Jack was set to make $10.5 million and count for $13.15 million against the Jaguars' cap in 2022 -- which would've been the third-highest cap figure behind left tackle Cam Robinson ($16.662 million) and cornerback Shaq Griffin ($16.5 million) -- prior to the team's decision to release him earlier this week.
The linebacker had previously signed a four-year $57 million extension, which included $33.06 million guaranteed, in 2019, making him the third-highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL at the time.