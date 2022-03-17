Steelers Release Veteran Starter

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, the team announced in a news release shared on their official website Thursday (March 17).

Schobert made 15 starts at inside linebacker during 16 appearances in 2021, recording 112 tackles, two tackles for loss, one QB hit, six passes defensed and one interception.

The former Wisconsin standout was acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars during training camp after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Schobert was selected by the Browns at No. 99 overall during the fourth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, finishing the season as a co-league leading tackler.

The Steelers' announcement comes hours after the team reportedly agreed to to a two-year, $16 million deal with linebacker Myles Jack, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.