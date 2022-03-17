This Is The Best Irish Pub In South Carolina

When you think of states with great Irish pubs, your first thought probably isn't South Carolina. However, just because the Palmetto State is in the heart of the South doesn't mean it can't churn out some amazing pubs.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Irish pubs in each state, including one coastal locale that took the top spot for South Carolina. According to the site:

"There's not much better than cozying up in a proper Irish pub with a pint of Guinness or Irish coffee on a chilly day. The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend – or meet new friends – on a Saturday night."

So which Irish pub was named the best in South Carolina?

Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar

Located just East of Charleston in John's Island, Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar brings the spirit of Ireland to the South, calling itself "a traditional pub with a twist."

Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar is located at 3157B Maybank Highway in John's Island.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"This veteran-owned spot has zero TVs and the best patio in Charleston, and you'll feel instantly comfortable. Choose from their Beef and Boursin Croquettes, Shepherd's Pie, and Fish and Chips."

