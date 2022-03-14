This Restaurant Has The Best Pie In South Carolina

When you think of a truly versatile dessert, it's hard not to think of pie. Whether you prefer fruity, savory, or a chocolate-lover's dream, there's a perfect slice for everyone. You could even say the number of pie options is infinite.

Eat This, Not That! used Yelp rankings and reviews to compile a list of the best pie in each state, from small-town bakeries to fan-favorite restaurants in big cities. According to the site:

"Is there anything more American than a slice of pie? Whether you like a classic apple pie or a rich chocolate variety, there's a pie flavor out there for everyone. And there are plenty of places to pick up the treat, too, including diners and even places like McDonald's."

So which restaurant has the best pie in all of South Carolina?

Swig & Swine

Swig & Swine in Summerville, just outside Charleston, may be known for its barbecue menu, but its Peanut Butter Pie takes the cake (or pie...) as the best slice in South Carolina.

Swig & Swine is located at 1990 Old Trolley Road in Summerville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about South Carolina's best pie.

"Save room for dessert at this BBQ spot! Yelpers rave about the peanut butter pie."

Check out the list here to see the best pie in each state.