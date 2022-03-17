Will The Critically-Low Water Level At Lake Powell Affect Power Production?

By Ginny Reese

March 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Water levels at Lake Powell have reach critically-low levels, falling below a buffer meant to protect hydrogen generation, AZ Central reported.

The lake's water level has dropped below elevation 3,525 on Tuesday. That is the lowest it has been since water rose behind Glen Canyon Dam in the 1960s.

The dam is still able to produce energy down to the elevation of 3,490. However, shallower water reduces pressure, which could damage the turbines. These record-low water levels come as a result of the region's worst megadrought in 1,200 years.

The 3,525-foot mark is a significant "target elevation" for the reservoir. Anything under that level becomes a dire situation. As of Thursday, the reservoir had fallen to 3,526 feet.

Justin Mankin, assistant professor of geography at Dartmouth College and co-lead of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Drought Task Force, told CNN, "We’re kind of in some uncharted territory, socially and economically. It’s totally within reason to expect that the next couple of weeks or so for [Lake Powell] to fall below the critical level."

Both Lake Powell and nearby Lake Mead, which is the nation's largest reservoir, have drained alarmingly fast this last year.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.