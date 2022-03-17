XXXTentacion's Mom Reconciles With Rapper's Alleged Abused Ex-Girlfriend
By Tony M. Centeno
March 17, 2022
Hulu's XXXTentacion documentary already has fans excited, but one scene in particular is fueling more discussion about the deep-dive into the "Sad!" rapper's life and career.
According to a report The Daily Beast published on Tuesday, March 15, the documentary, Look At Me: XXXTENTACION touches on the domestic abuse allegations that plagued the rapper towards the end of his life. In the documentary, which premiered during SXSW over the weekend, Director Sabaah Folayan sat down with X's accuser, Geneva Ayala, who dated the rapper in 2016. After she was able to tell her story on camera, the documentary focuses on a meeting between Ayala and X's mother, Cleo Bernard. While they met at Bernard's home, X's mom assured Ayala that she wants to "make amends" for what happened.
“My son is no longer here, and I feel like it’s up to me now to make amends and try to right his wrongs as much as I can,” Bernard said to Ayala in the doc. “I would actually like to hear you tell your story because like I said, my son died, and he’s never admitted it to me—I don’t think he would want me to see him in that light or know that side of him. Jahseh was wrong for what he did. There’s no excuse for that, period. But I just want the world to know that he wasn’t that same person anymore, but the past is still part of his story.”
Ayala formally made the domestic abuse allegations in October 2016, just a few months after they began dating. According to her deposition, the "Look At Me" rapper would get mad at her over simple things like when she sang the lyrics to one of his songs that featured another artist. In one instance, the rapper alleged threatened to sexually assault her with barbecue tools, which caused her to pass out in fear. In a separate incident, X and Ayala got into an argument after he got mad at her for laughing at another man's joke. In that fight, X allegedly hit her. According to a witness who heard the fight from downstairs, they eventually went into the bathroom. Soon after she heard water running in the tub, she heard Ayala's muffled screams.
“He was literally drowning her in the tub,” said witness Talyssa Lee. “Putting her under. You could hear her screams being muffled by the water and being pulled up and then being put back under the water. I was banging on the door.”
Ayala doesn't detail the event that led to his arrest, but the photos the doc shows tells a pretty clear story. According to her testimony, Ayala was pregnant while X reportedly punched, head-butted and strangled her. Upon filing the complaint against the rapper, eventually faced plenty of criticism from X's camp and his fans. Four years later, X's mom reassured Ayala that there's no ill will.
“I’m not going to hate her,” Bernard said. “And my son is not here, and I don’t think she should be mistreated in any way. This is about his legacy, and she was the love of his life, and she was a part of that legacy.”