XXXTentacion's Mom Reconciles With Rapper's Alleged Abused Ex-Girlfriend

Hulu's XXXTentacion documentary already has fans excited, but one scene in particular is fueling more discussion about the deep-dive into the "Sad!" rapper's life and career.

According to a report The Daily Beast published on Tuesday, March 15, the documentary, Look At Me: XXXTENTACION touches on the domestic abuse allegations that plagued the rapper towards the end of his life. In the documentary, which premiered during SXSW over the weekend, Director Sabaah Folayan sat down with X's accuser, Geneva Ayala, who dated the rapper in 2016. After she was able to tell her story on camera, the documentary focuses on a meeting between Ayala and X's mother, Cleo Bernard. While they met at Bernard's home, X's mom assured Ayala that she wants to "make amends" for what happened.

“My son is no longer here, and I feel like it’s up to me now to make amends and try to right his wrongs as much as I can,” Bernard said to Ayala in the doc. “I would actually like to hear you tell your story because like I said, my son died, and he’s never admitted it to me—I don’t think he would want me to see him in that light or know that side of him. Jahseh was wrong for what he did. There’s no excuse for that, period. But I just want the world to know that he wasn’t that same person anymore, but the past is still part of his story.”