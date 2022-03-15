Hulu Announces XXXTentacion Documentary Release Date

The doc will feature appearances from X's mother, Cleo Bernard, as well as his famous friends Ski Mask The Slump God, producer John Cunningham and fellow Members Only group members Craig Xen and Kid Trunks. It will also contain previously unreleased archival footage featuring the fallen rapper, who was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Fla. back on June 18, 2018.

Hulu's documentary about the "Look At Me!" rapper was first revealed back in 2019 on the one-year anniversary of his death. Then, earlier this year, the estate for XXXTentacion released a statement to give fans more insight into their plans to celebrate the late rapper's life in 2022. A month later, Hulu announced that the documentary would premiere at SXSW in Austin, Tx.

"To Jahseh's supporters across the world, we continue to be amazed at the love and support that X's fans show on a daily basis," the estate said in the aforementioned statement. "We know how much his music means to all of you, and his impact continues to be more powerful than its ever been. It's important to us to continue to honor Jah's legacy, and in that spirit we are planning an exciting 2022. One of our first initiatives is to get as much of X's music from his earliest days as an artist up on all DSPs."

Hulu's Look At Me: XXXTentacion documentary will premiere on the streaming service on June 10, which falls nearly a week before the five-year anniversary of X's death.