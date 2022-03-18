Only 2 Teams Now Considered For Deshaun Watson: Report

By Jason Hall

March 18, 2022

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Photo: Getty Images

Only two NFL teams are reportedly still potential landing spots for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Carolina Panthers were informed that they are out in a potential trade for Watson, leaving the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints as the final two options for the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

On Thursday (March 18), NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Satins "have been the favorite from the start" and are trying to keep Watson "from their NFC South rivals," following reported interest from the Falcons and Panthers, as well as previous interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Tom Brady's decision to come out of retirement last week.

On Tuesday (March 15), ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported the Atlanta Falcons had emerged as a "sleeper" team among the potential trade destinations for Watson.

"The Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, league sources tell @mortreport and me," Schefter tweeted on Tuesday (March 15).

Watson is a native of Gainesville, Georgia, which is 50 miles northeast of Atlanta and was a ball boy for the Falcons during his younger years, as well as the No. 4 prospect from the Peach State for the 2014 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The Cleveland Browns were reportedly informed that they're "out of the running for" acquiring Watson on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Last Friday (March 11), the Harris County District Attorney's Office ruled that Watson would not face criminal charges in relation to the accusations.

Hours later, a source told ESPN that the Panthers were exported to make an "aggressive" trade offer for Watson.

The source claimed that Watson -- who had a decorated collegiate career in the Carolinas at Clemson University -- was not expected to use his no-trade clause if a deal is reached at the time of the report.

The Panthers had previously attempted to acquire Watson via trade last offseason before he was linked to 22 lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints of sexual misconduct.

A source with knowledge told Pro Football Network that no team has done more due diligence in investigating Watson's legal situation than the Panthers.

All the teams reported to be interested in Watson were said to be aware that the NFL could hand down its own suspension of the quarterback if he is found to have violated the league's personal code of conduct.

