Only 2 Teams Now Considered For Deshaun Watson: Report
By Jason Hall
March 18, 2022
Only two NFL teams are reportedly still potential landing spots for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Carolina Panthers were informed that they are out in a potential trade for Watson, leaving the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints as the final two options for the former Pro Bowl quarterback.
On Thursday (March 18), NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Satins "have been the favorite from the start" and are trying to keep Watson "from their NFC South rivals," following reported interest from the Falcons and Panthers, as well as previous interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Tom Brady's decision to come out of retirement last week.
The #Panthers have been informed they are out on a potential trade for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, per me and @TomPelissero.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022
That leaves the #Falcons and #Saints.
The #Saints have been the favorite from the start. Now, an all-out blitz to try to close it out … and keep Watson from their NFC South rivals. https://t.co/tf75AjH6kO— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2022
On Tuesday (March 15), ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported the Atlanta Falcons had emerged as a "sleeper" team among the potential trade destinations for Watson.
The Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, league sources tell @mortreport and me. The Falcons join the Panthers, Saints and Browns as teams that have met with, or are interested in, trading for Watson. More to come on ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022
"The Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, league sources tell @mortreport and me," Schefter tweeted on Tuesday (March 15).
Watson is a native of Gainesville, Georgia, which is 50 miles northeast of Atlanta and was a ball boy for the Falcons during his younger years, as well as the No. 4 prospect from the Peach State for the 2014 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.
The Cleveland Browns were reportedly informed that they're "out of the running for" acquiring Watson on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
The #Browns have been informed they’re out of the running for Deshaun Watson, a source says. The team still views Baker Mayfield as their quarterback going forward. They told Mayfield’s agents at the Combine they’d only explore top-tier QBs such as Watson.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022
Last Friday (March 11), the Harris County District Attorney's Office ruled that Watson would not face criminal charges in relation to the accusations.
Hours later, a source told ESPN that the Panthers were exported to make an "aggressive" trade offer for Watson.
The source claimed that Watson -- who had a decorated collegiate career in the Carolinas at Clemson University -- was not expected to use his no-trade clause if a deal is reached at the time of the report.
The Panthers had previously attempted to acquire Watson via trade last offseason before he was linked to 22 lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints of sexual misconduct.
A source with knowledge told Pro Football Network that no team has done more due diligence in investigating Watson's legal situation than the Panthers.
All the teams reported to be interested in Watson were said to be aware that the NFL could hand down its own suspension of the quarterback if he is found to have violated the league's personal code of conduct.