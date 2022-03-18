Only 2 Teams Now Considered For Deshaun Watson: Report

Only two NFL teams are reportedly still potential landing spots for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Carolina Panthers were informed that they are out in a potential trade for Watson, leaving the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints as the final two options for the former Pro Bowl quarterback.

On Thursday (March 18), NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Satins "have been the favorite from the start" and are trying to keep Watson "from their NFC South rivals," following reported interest from the Falcons and Panthers, as well as previous interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Tom Brady's decision to come out of retirement last week.