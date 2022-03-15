New Team Emerges As 'Sleeper' To Land Deshaun Watson: Report

The Atlanta Falcons have emerged as a "sleeper" team among the potential trade destinations for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report.

"The Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, league sources tell @mortreport and me," Schefter tweeted on Tuesday (March 15). "The Falcons join the Panthers, Saints and Browns as teams that have met with, or are interested in, trading for Watson."

Watson is a native of Gainesville, which is 50 miles northeast of Atlanta and was a ball boy for the Falcons during his younger years, as well as the No. 4 prospect from the Peach State for the 2014 national recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.

On Friday (March 11), the Harris County District Attorney's Office ruled that Watson would not face criminal charges in relation to the accusations.