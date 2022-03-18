Deshaun Watson Makes 'Stunning' Decision On New Team: Report

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly made his decision on his next NFL destination.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Watson has decided that he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns and will waive his no-trade clause once a deal between the Browns and Texans is reached, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

The Browns were initially informed that they were out of the running for Watson on Thursday (March 17), according to multiple reports.

"Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources," Schefter tweeted on Friday (March 18). "Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland."