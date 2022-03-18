Here's Where To Find The Best Pickles In Oklahoma

Pickles are the perfect tasty, low-calorie snack. They're great on sandwiches, breaded and fried, or just cold. And while pickles from a jar are great, did you know that many local restaurants take the time to make their own versions of the salty snack?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best pickles. The website states, "After scouring online reviews and listening to what snack lovers have to say, here's how to find the optimal take on this snack or sandwich topper in your region."

According to the website, the best pickles in Oklahoma come from Paseo Grill in Oklahoma City. The website explains what sets their pickles apart:

"It takes a bit of effort to find a good pickle in Oklahoma, but just make sure to stop into Paseo Grill for the very best pickle you can get in the state. Foursquare ranks the eatery as the ideal locale to pick up one of these treats, and with a ranking like that, you can't go wrong with this choice."

