How Permanent Daylight Saving Time Would Affect Utah

Good news! The Senate unanimously voted in favor of a bill Tuesday (March 15) that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Before it becomes law, the U.S. House of Representatives and President Joe Biden need to approve it as well.

The bill, called the Sunshine Protection Act, would nix the need to change clocks twice a year starting in November 2023.

But is it really good news? Here are some things that permanent Daylight Saving Time would affect in Utah, according to FOX 13 and ABC 4:

Sunrise in Salt Lake City wouldn't occur before 8 a.m. from November through February

The sun would rise above the horizon as late as 8:51 a.m. for two weeks in January

Morning commutes and kids' trips to school would be in the dark in the winter

New sunset would be around 6 p.m. in December, but spring, summer and most of fall sunsets would remain the same

Shortest day of the year would be in late December

The main takeaway? Permanent Daylight Saving Time would bring darker mornings and sunnier evenings to the Beehive State.