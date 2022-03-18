How Permanent Daylight Saving Time Would Affect Utah

By Dani Medina

March 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Good news! The Senate unanimously voted in favor of a bill Tuesday (March 15) that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Before it becomes law, the U.S. House of Representatives and President Joe Biden need to approve it as well.

The bill, called the Sunshine Protection Act, would nix the need to change clocks twice a year starting in November 2023.

But is it really good news? Here are some things that permanent Daylight Saving Time would affect in Utah, according to FOX 13 and ABC 4:

  • Sunrise in Salt Lake City wouldn't occur before 8 a.m. from November through February
  • The sun would rise above the horizon as late as 8:51 a.m. for two weeks in January
  • Morning commutes and kids' trips to school would be in the dark in the winter
  • New sunset would be around 6 p.m. in December, but spring, summer and most of fall sunsets would remain the same
  • Shortest day of the year would be in late December

The main takeaway? Permanent Daylight Saving Time would bring darker mornings and sunnier evenings to the Beehive State.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.