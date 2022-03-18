JAY-Z Plans To Turn These Beloved Comics Into A Netflix Film

Boom! Studios' Irredeemable follows the story of a once-great superhero, The Plutonian, after he cracks under pressure and slowly creates a path to becoming a supervillain. The spinoff series, Incorruptible, follows supervillain Max Damage as he responds to his arch-nemesis' evil plot and eventually turns into a superhero. The creator of the graphic novel, Mark Waid, and illustrator Peter Krause said that they are excited for the adaptation.



“Peter and I are thrilled to death that a writer and a director we both admire are bringing Irredeemable to life in a faithful and respectful way while inventing their own twists and turns,” Waid told Deadline. “Their unique take on the comic makes it unlike any anti-hero story I’ve ever heard, and I love it.”

The main protagonist from each series, The Plutonian and Max Damage, are set to face-off in the film adaptation. Other than that, there aren't a lot of other details surrounding the film's plot readily available. There's also no confirmed release date for the movie.