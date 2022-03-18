JAY-Z Plans To Turn These Beloved Comics Into A Netflix Film
By Tony M. Centeno
March 18, 2022
JAY-Z has seen plenty of success since he got into the movie business. After cooking up one of Netflix's most talked-about western The Harder They Fall last year, the Roc Nation founder is gearing up to produce another unique film.
On Thursday, March 17, Netflix announced that JAY-Z and The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel have officially signed on to produce a film adaptation of Boom! Studios' Irredeemable and Incorruptible comic book series. In addition to Hov and Samuel, Kemp Powers, who wrote One Night In Miami and Disney's Soul, will serve as the writer for the upcoming film.
Boom! Studios' Irredeemable follows the story of a once-great superhero, The Plutonian, after he cracks under pressure and slowly creates a path to becoming a supervillain. The spinoff series, Incorruptible, follows supervillain Max Damage as he responds to his arch-nemesis' evil plot and eventually turns into a superhero. The creator of the graphic novel, Mark Waid, and illustrator Peter Krause said that they are excited for the adaptation.
“Peter and I are thrilled to death that a writer and a director we both admire are bringing Irredeemable to life in a faithful and respectful way while inventing their own twists and turns,” Waid told Deadline. “Their unique take on the comic makes it unlike any anti-hero story I’ve ever heard, and I love it.”
The main protagonist from each series, The Plutonian and Max Damage, are set to face-off in the film adaptation. Other than that, there aren't a lot of other details surrounding the film's plot readily available. There's also no confirmed release date for the movie.