Mase Explains Why He Dissed Diddy

“When I see the hurt and the pains of other people on Bad Boy that motivates me to say something so I don’t be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye,” Ma$e said. “I’m not gonna be like the rest of the people around Puff that don’t tell him he’s wrong. I’m not gonna be like the yes men around him that seem him ruining people’s lives and never tell him he’s wrong.”

“More people on here would tell me I’m wrong but won’t say anything to him," he added. "They’ll judge my beliefs. They’ll judge my Christianity and they’ll say nothing to Puff. They’ll say nothing about ‘is a concert for Biggie and Biggie own daughter couldn’t get in.’ They’ll say nothing about that, but all of his friends got 50 and 60 tickets. We’re done with your games.”

Recently, the media mogul's business protocols have been put under a microscope since artists from his Making The Band TV series came forward with grueling stories about their time on the show and beyond. Diddy hasn't directly addressed Ma$e's track since it dropped. However, he did have something to say about the viral commentary from his former artists. On March 8, he expressed his thoughts in an Instagram Story.

"“STOP ALL YOUR CRYING, B****ING & MOANING. HUSTLE HARDER OR GET THE F**K OUT OF OUR WAY. – LOVE," Diddy wrote.