Peacock Allegedly Attacks 4 Children In 2 Days At Utah Zoo, Lawsuit Says

A Utah zoo is being sued after a peacock allegedly attacked four children in the span of two days.

The family of a 2-year-old is suing Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City after the toddler was allegedly attacked by a free-roaming peacock, according to ABC 4. The lawsuit also states that three other children were attacked by the peacock in separate incidents over a two-day period.

The 2-year-old was attacked on April 30, 2021, according to the lawsuit. Another child was allegedly attacked later that day and two others were attacked two days before. One of the children required medical care.

According to the lawsuit, the mother said she pulled her 2-year-old out of her stroller to walk with her siblings. That's when the peacock allegedly flew in front of them and scratched the toddler's face, causing the 2-year-old to fall down. Zoo staff allegedly told the family that another kid had been attacked by the same peacock later that day and two days prior.

The zoo didn't "subdue or sequester the dangerous bird," according to the lawsuit, making the zoo liable for the attacks. ABC 4 reported the peacock is no longer free-roaming at Hogle Zoo. Hogle Zoo provided the following statement to ABC 4:

"We are aware of the incident involving one of our free-roaming peacocks and a young guest on April 30, 2021, and have received notice of the lawsuit that was recently filed. The safety of our guests, staff, and animals in our care is paramount. Shortly after the incident involving the young guest, Utah’s Hogle Zoo Animal Care Team and Safety Staff swiftly responded and proceeded to successfully capture and relocate all free-roaming peafowl. Currently, there is no free-roaming peafowl on zoo grounds. In order to protect the integrity of the process, the Zoo will address allegations of the complaint through the legal process."