This Is The Best Bakery In Texas

Cake! Bread! Cookies! Pastries! You literally can't go wrong with whatever you decide to order from a bakery.

But where can you find the best bakery? Good news for you — Mashed compiled a list of the best bakery in every state. Here's how they did it:

Each state is home to a multitude of bakeries, but there are a few that stand out, offering the flakiest pastries, the most beautiful breads, or even the most innovative concoctions. By scouring reviews, looking through awards, and, of course, a bit of eating of our own, we've put together a guide showcasing the best bakery in every state. We hope your sweet tooth is ready.

In Texas, the best bakery is Mi Tierra Café y Panadería in San Antonio. Here's what Mashed said to back up their decision:

Tucked away in San Antonio, this bakery has been listed as a bucket-list item for those living in and visiting Texas. Established in 1941, the café serves up Tex-Mex favorites. The bakery in the front, established later in 1955, offers some of the best baked goods in Texas. The bakery serves up traditional panaderia offerings such as tres leches cake and yoyo de fresa, but Mi Tierra is really known for its delicious pecan praline candy.

Mi Tierra Café y Panadería is located at 218 Produce Row in San Antonio.

