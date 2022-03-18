Washington's Most Delicious Chicken Parm Can Be Found In Seattle

When you enter an Italian restaurant, chances are you'll find chicken parmesan on the menu. This classic comfort dish is simple yet guaranteed to leave you satisfied. It's also great for many occasions, from dates and celebrations to takeout nights at home.

It's so popular, you may find it on the menus of non-Italian restaurants and eateries. Since so many places are serving up this tasty Italian dish, Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken parmesan dish in every state.

Washington's best chicken parm can be found at...

La Rustica!

"The husband and wife team behind La Rustica in Seattle serves up a delicious chicken parm, known as 'Pollo Parmigiano,' that's made using refreshing marinara sauce and cream parmigiano," writers say. The restaurant has been serving die-hard customers in West Seattle since 1996!