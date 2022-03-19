Beck Announces He's Re-Recording 2 Of His '90s Smash Hit Songs

We all know the words to Beck's 1994 smash hit, right? "Soy un perdedor/I'm a loser baby, so why don't you kill me?"

Good news: we'll get to hear them all over again when the 51-year-old alternative rock icon re-records it! Beck announced this week at Austin's SXSW that he has plans to re-record "Loser" and "Where It's At" in an unspecified project, according to Rolling Stone.

Here's the keynote speaker in his first appearance at SXSW since 1994 said during a Q&A with the New Yorker's Amanda Petrusich:

I think it’s a bit arbitrary that you make a record and that’s the only version that exists. You look back at your work and you see things you want to fix. That’s what drives the next album. You constantly try to not evolve but crystallize.

Not only did Beck, whose real name is Beck David Hansen, announce his new project, but he also recalled the creation of "Loser" and his reaction to the song blowing up:

I thought it was a fluke thing that was gonna go away, so I just decided to have fun with it. I’d be playing a bowling alley in East Los Angeles, there’d be all these limos with executives from record labels … There was a band that was playing after me, so I asked if I could use all their equipment. I figured some way to tape all the keyboard notes down so they would just play. They had pedals, so I’d hit the guitar and it would feedback. So I had all this stuff playing by itself. And then I left. And I went home and I called the bar. The bartender answered …. I got him to reach the cord to the microphone and have him hold it up to the mic and I said I was home. I still got signed, which was amazing.

According to NME, Beck is one among the recently-announced star-studded lineup for a MusiCares event honoring Joni Mitchell on April 1. Other artists performing include Mickey Guyton, Leon Bridges, Sara Bareilles, Lauren Daigle, Cyndi Lauper, Black Pumas and more.

Rekindle your love for '90s hits "Loser" and "Where It's At" below: