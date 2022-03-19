FCC Fines 2 Texas Telemarketers Largest Fine In History For Robocalls

By Dani Medina

March 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission has fined two telemarketers from Texas for making over 1 billion robocalls in less than five months.

The $225 million fine is the largest fine the FCC has given to date, according to WISN. The robocalls reportedly happened in 2019.

"John C. Spiller and Jakob A. Mears, who used business names including Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom, transmitted the spoofed robocalls across the country during the first four-and-a-half months of 2019. Mr. Spiller admitted to the USTelecom Industry Traceback Group that he made millions of spoofed calls per day and knowingly called consumers on the Do Not Call list as he believed that it was more profitable to target these consumers." the FCC said in a statement to WISN.

The calls falsely claimed to sell insurance plans from companies including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna.

On Wednesday (March 16), the FCC announced the launch of a "Robocall Response Team" that would find new ways to block spam calls to individuals' cell phones.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.