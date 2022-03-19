How To Watch, Bet On Second Round Of 2022 NCAA March Madness Tournament

The second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will tipoff on Saturday (March 19) and be at the center of the sports betting world.

With sports betting now legal in 34 states, this year's March Madness opening round will likely include a record number of legal bets.

DraftKings Online Sportsbook has a full list of game lines for second round games on Saturday and Sunday (March 20).

Fans can place wagers on each game's spread -- used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams -- the over/under of projected combined points scored or moneyline by picking a team to win outright.

NCAA.com has listed all of the scheduled games for round one on its official website, which are included with the television networks that will broadcast them on Thursday and Friday, as well as their locations, below.

NCAA Tournament games will also be streamed on Paramount+.

Second Round — Saturday, March 19

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina

12:10 p.m.

CBS

Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton

2:40 p.m.

CBS

Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan

5:15 p.m.

CBS

Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond

6:10 p.m.

TNT

Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's

7:10 p.m.

TBS

Portland, Oregon

Moda Center

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

7:45 p.m.

CBS

Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

8:40 p.m.

TNT

Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis

9:40 p.m.

TBS

Portland, Oregon

Moda Center

Second Round — Sunday, March 20

No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston

12:10 p.m.

CBS

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State

2:40 p.m.

CBS

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State

5:15 p.m.

CBS

Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State

6:10 p.m.

TNT

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

7:10 p.m.

TBS

San Diego, California

Viejas Arena

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.)

7:45 p.m.

truTV

Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas

8:40 p.m.

TNT

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU

9:40 p.m.

TBS

San Diego, California

Viejas Arena