How To Watch, Bet On Second Round Of 2022 NCAA March Madness Tournament
By Jason Hall
March 19, 2022
The second round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will tipoff on Saturday (March 19) and be at the center of the sports betting world.
With sports betting now legal in 34 states, this year's March Madness opening round will likely include a record number of legal bets.
DraftKings Online Sportsbook has a full list of game lines for second round games on Saturday and Sunday (March 20).
Fans can place wagers on each game's spread -- used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams -- the over/under of projected combined points scored or moneyline by picking a team to win outright.
NCAA.com has listed all of the scheduled games for round one on its official website, which are included with the television networks that will broadcast them on Thursday and Friday, as well as their locations, below.
NCAA Tournament games will also be streamed on Paramount+.
Second Round — Saturday, March 19
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina
12:10 p.m.
CBS
Fort Worth, Texas
Dickies Arena
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton
2:40 p.m.
CBS
Fort Worth, Texas
Dickies Arena
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan
5:15 p.m.
CBS
Indianapolis, Indiana
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond
6:10 p.m.
TNT
Buffalo, New York
KeyBank Center
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's
7:10 p.m.
TBS
Portland, Oregon
Moda Center
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's
7:45 p.m.
CBS
Indianapolis, Indiana
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
8:40 p.m.
TNT
Buffalo, New York
KeyBank Center
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis
9:40 p.m.
TBS
Portland, Oregon
Moda Center
Second Round — Sunday, March 20
No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston
12:10 p.m.
CBS
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
PPG Paints Arena
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State
2:40 p.m.
CBS
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
PPG Paints Arena
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State
5:15 p.m.
CBS
Greenville, South Carolina
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State
6:10 p.m.
TNT
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Fiserv Forum
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame
7:10 p.m.
TBS
San Diego, California
Viejas Arena
No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.)
7:45 p.m.
truTV
Greenville, South Carolina
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
8:40 p.m.
TNT
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Fiserv Forum
9:40 p.m.
TBS
San Diego, California
Viejas Arena