This Team Has The Best Odds Of Winning The 2022 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will tipoff on Thursday (March 17) and be at the center of the sports betting world.

With sports betting now legal in 34 states, this year's March Madness opening round will likely include a record number of legal bets.

DraftKings Online Sportsbook has listed its final futures odds for the 2021-22 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship winner leading up to the afternoon slate of games and has Gonzaga (+300) listed as the team with the best odds.

The Bulldogs finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 26-3 (13-1 WCC) overall record and the top ranking in both the Associated Press and Coaches' polls.

Gonzaga has made two national championship game and Final Four appearances since 2017, which included a 86-70 loss to Baylor in the National Championship Game, their only loss of the year.

Here's DraftKings' full list of odds for the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship ahead of the first round of play: