Latest On Projected First-Round NFL Draft Pick Injured At Pro Day

Projected first-round NFL Draft prospect David Ojabo reportedly suffered a torn Achilles during his Pro Day workout at the University of Michigan on Friday (March 18), a source within the program told ESPN NFL insider and UM alum Adam Schefter on Saturday (March 19).

The source told Schefter that doctors expect Ojabo to face a similar recovery timeline to Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles in July and was able to return for the team's final regular season game and playoff run during an eventual Super Bowl LVI victory.

That would allow Ojabo to possibly return "a few weeks" into the 2022 NFL season.

"He was wincing in pain," said former Michigan teammate and top-ranked prospect Aidan Hutchinson. "I'm hoping he's all right."

On Friday, NFL.com senior columnist and NFL Network on-air talent Jeffri Chadiha reported Ojabo "sustained injury" during a drill at Michigan's Pro Day.