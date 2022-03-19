Latest On Projected First-Round NFL Draft Pick Injured At Pro Day
By Jason Hall
March 19, 2022
Projected first-round NFL Draft prospect David Ojabo reportedly suffered a torn Achilles during his Pro Day workout at the University of Michigan on Friday (March 18), a source within the program told ESPN NFL insider and UM alum Adam Schefter on Saturday (March 19).
The source told Schefter that doctors expect Ojabo to face a similar recovery timeline to Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles in July and was able to return for the team's final regular season game and playoff run during an eventual Super Bowl LVI victory.
That would allow Ojabo to possibly return "a few weeks" into the 2022 NFL season.
"He was wincing in pain," said former Michigan teammate and top-ranked prospect Aidan Hutchinson. "I'm hoping he's all right."
On Friday, NFL.com senior columnist and NFL Network on-air talent Jeffri Chadiha reported Ojabo "sustained injury" during a drill at Michigan's Pro Day.
"A scary sight at @UMichFootball pro day. Edge rusher David Ojabo sustained injury in pass rush drill. Went down clutching left leg. Not sure if ankle or leg but he had to helped off field," Chadiha posted on his verified Twitter account alongside a photo of several onlookers surrounding Ojabo as he was being observed on the field.
Ojabo currently has a 6.50 prospect grade for his "boom-or-bust potential" on NFL.com and posted a 4.55 40-yard dash, 35" vertical jump, 122" broad jump and 4.45 20-yard shuttle during the NFL Combine earlier this month.
Pro Football Focus ranked Ojabo as the No. 24 overall prospect for the upcoming draft as part of its 2022 NFL Draft Big Board rankings released earlier this month.
The Aberdeen, Scotland native was limited to only 26 career snaps prior to a breakout redshirt sophomore season in 2021.
Ojabo recorded 35 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 12.0 tackles for loss, eight QB hurries, five forced fumbles and three passes broke up last season, receiving a PFF pass-rushing grade of 86.9 on 300 pass-rushing snaps.
Round One of the 2022 NFL Draft will begin on April 28 and continue through April 30.