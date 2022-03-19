Maren Morris has a message for her fans — and haters.

The two-time Academy of Country Music Female Artist of the Year opened up about her experience posing for Playboy in 2019 and what it means to her now in an Instagram post Friday (March 18).

Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here. We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don’t forget it.

Touching on the same topic, Morris also posted an Instagram story clapping back at country music fans who commented on a post. She shared a screenshot of a man's comment that said, "Please dress appropriate." She replied "RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ." She captioned the post, "I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT."

In a repost of the same photo she shared on her Instagram, the "Circles Around This Town" singer said, "letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too."

She posted the same photo on Twitter, with the caption, "Hey, it’s not “edgy” for women in country music own their sexuality, too. #WAP 😂" A fan replied to the photo saying, "oh god i remember fighting so many trolls in your comments when this first came out. proud of you for standing up for yourself. you deserve to feel good in your skin and show it off however much or little you please." Morris replied, "f*** em. Dolly did it. ✨"