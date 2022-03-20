Doja Cat Stops Performance To Make Sure Fan Is Safe

Doja Cat stopped her performance at Lollapalooza Argentina on Saturday (March 19) in order to check up on a fan.

The "Need To Know" singer cut the music and put all of her attention towards her fans in the crowd as soon as she noticed something was wrong. "Somebody needs help over there. Is that right?" she asked. As she waited for updates, she told the audience "Yo, I love you guys I really do, but we can't have that happening." She continued, "as long as somebody's going out there" as she instructed the crowd to do a signal with their hands when everything was confirmed to be OK. She apologized for stopping the show but said she couldn't keep going if things weren't good. The singer asked her fans an important question, "does it matter that everyone here gets home safe?" to which they responded in agreement. Doja assured that she would be back in Argentina, and to not place blame on anyone because it's "nobody's fault" and this kind of stuff happens at events of this scale.

Watch the full video below.