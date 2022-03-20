Doja Cat Stops Performance To Make Sure Fan Is Safe

By Yashira C.

March 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Doja Cat stopped her performance at Lollapalooza Argentina on Saturday (March 19) in order to check up on a fan.

The "Need To Know" singer cut the music and put all of her attention towards her fans in the crowd as soon as she noticed something was wrong. "Somebody needs help over there. Is that right?" she asked. As she waited for updates, she told the audience "Yo, I love you guys I really do, but we can't have that happening." She continued, "as long as somebody's going out there" as she instructed the crowd to do a signal with their hands when everything was confirmed to be OK. She apologized for stopping the show but said she couldn't keep going if things weren't good. The singer asked her fans an important question, "does it matter that everyone here gets home safe?" to which they responded in agreement. Doja assured that she would be back in Argentina, and to not place blame on anyone because it's "nobody's fault" and this kind of stuff happens at events of this scale.

Watch the full video below.

Other performers at Lollapalooza Argentina this weekend include Miley Cyrus, The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Machine Gun Kelly, and Foo Fighters. Doja Cat will be joining The Weeknd this summer on his After Hours Till Dawn stadium tour.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.