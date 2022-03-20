Julia Fox Takes Back Comment That Ex Kanye West Is 'Harmless'

In a recent TMZ interview, Julia Fox stated that she believed that Kanye West was "harmless" and "wouldn't hurt a fly." However, she has since retracted her comments, TMZ reports.

In a now-deleted post, Fox said "I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video. Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don't have google alerts for this man!" Fox previously stated that she did not believe that Kim and Pete were in danger, "I just think that’s his artistic creative expression. I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.” She later clarified that her initial comments were said in reference to the music video Kanye released attacking Pete Davidson, not his recent social media posts.

“I thought this question was in reference to the music video. Yeah I could just not answer questions but then it would be ‘Julia is mad she salty’ etc and I’m not!” she wrote, according to TMZ. “It’s a real catch 22 so please stop F’n asking me! I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn’t for me.” It was revealed yesterday (March 20) that Kanye was banned from performing at this year's Grammys.