Kanye West Banned From Performing At Grammys
By Dani Medina
March 19, 2022
Kanye West has been banned from performing at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
The rapper's "concerning online behavior" is what's standing in the way of him and the Grammys stage, a source confirmed to People. West's recent comments toward host Trevor Noah also played a factor, according to The Blast.
Rapper The Game took to Instagram Friday night to defend West. He said:
"Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming."
The Game, who recently released a controversial collab with Ye that depicted a claymation Pete Davidson being buried alive and kidnapped, continued to slam the award show for their decision to allegedly remove Kanye from the lineup:
"Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions…. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially."
The Grammys announced its lineup earlier this week, including performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish and Brothers Osborne.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held April 3 in Las Vegas.