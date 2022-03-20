Watch Megan Thee Stallion's Hilarious Tour Vlogs

By Yashira C.

March 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There's a new vlogger in town, and it's Megan Thee Stallion. The singer has been posting short vlogs to TikTok giving fans a glimpse at tour life, and they're absolutely hilarious.

In her most recent installment, the "Savage" rapper shared her experience leading up to playing a show in Tulsa, OK. We see her take a flight as she dubs herself the "hot girl coach" and describes her dislike of cold weather. Megan does a fast-paced voiceover throughout the video as she shows us clips of her day, and we see her journey to the venue and all of the behind-the-scenes shenanigans that ensue before she takes the stage. These include getting a glam rotary dial phone from the venue that only plays Megan's songs when picked up, a fire alarm going off, and Megan describing how she hates wearing gloves on stage. She previously made a TikTok vlog of her Denver tour stop alongside Dua Lipa, who she collaborated with on the song "Sweetest Pie" which released on March 11th.

Watch the videos below. Warning: Explicit Content.

@theestallion

😂😂😂 ms Paulette was my favorite part of the TULSA show. Arizona next !!

♬ original sound - Megan Thee Stallion

Fans have enjoyed the rapper's vlogs, see their reactions in the comments:

THE ONLY VLOGS THAT MATTER
THE VOICE OVER IS EVERYTHING
Thank you for episode 3. My favorite tiktok series
