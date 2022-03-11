Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion Serve Up The 'Sweetest Pie' In New Collab

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion are bewitching in the video for their new collaboration "Sweetest Pie."

The pair dropped the track on Friday (March 11), giving fans a look into their mystical life that quickly turns from being sugary sweet to a world on fire.

The video opens up with two men walking through a beautiful forest setting before coming across an otherworldly ship covered in vines. The door opens and Meg and Dua appear, looking stunning in black gowns and hats as Dua sings, "Ooh, this the ride of your life, hold on 'cause baby I might, I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie."

The rest of the NSFW video is a wild ride that sees the superstar duo charm their suitors before their visit takes a turn, showing that things are exactly what they seem.

Check out "Sweetest Pie" below! Warning: This video contains explicit content.