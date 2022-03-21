Detroit Police Looking For Three Suspects Caught On Camera Stealing Car

By Hannah DeRuyter

March 21, 2022

Photo: Twitter / Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct

The Detroit Police Department is looking for three suspects caught on video stealing a car.

According to WDIV, on March 12, a car was stolen at a gas station from the 15100 block of West 7 Mile Road.

Authorities say the theft happened around 11:40 p.m.

A running vehicle was left unattended when three people pulled up behind the car.

One suspect jumped out and went around the unattended car to check and see if anyone was inside. the suspect then jumped inside the vehicle and sped off with the other two suspects following behind him.

Police tweeted out a video of the incident saying:

"Investigators are looking for three people in connection to a car theft at a Green Light location. Video shows the group pull behind an unoccupied, running vehicle with a man getting into the car. Both cars then drive away."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.